Prof. Latigo abandons FDC for independent card

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Agago North Member of Parliament Prof. Morris Ogenga-Latigo says he is quitting the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to contest for the Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

Prof. Latigo, also the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, told URN in an interview that Political parties have ceased to serve any purpose.

Although he has been closely associated with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) led by Major General Mugisha Muntu, Latigo says that the nature and politics involving political parties have been very disappointing. Prof. Latigo added that he didn’t want to join any party yet.

“I am not joining any party, I prefer to serve the country at my own merit. I think there is no party I can join as most of them don’t serve any purpose… See what is happening in these party’s, the fighting; very shameful for some of us who look at the bigger picture for this country,” he added.

He said that it was equally shameful to be an MP considering the Parliament and the manner in which parliamentary business is run. Prof. Latigo added that although he was being pursued by political parties to join them, he thinks it cannot happen since it won’t change a thing.

Uganda Radio Network – URN has learnt that DP was trying to persuade some MPs from Acholi including Latigo to join the party. Latigo was a member of DP before joining the Forum for Democratic Change in 2006.

“I was asked if I was going back to FDC, and I said I didn’t want to use a bad word to describe how I felt, but political parties stink. When they asked me while I was still here, I said you do not let flies sit on the wound,” he added.

He joins many other MPs who are crossing over from one party to another or choosing to remain as an Independent as the term for this Parliament comes to an end. Prof. Latigo will be facing former MP Amos Okot who is plotting a comeback.

Several Members of the FDC have joined ANT, while many have joined the National Unity Platform, a new political party led by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

