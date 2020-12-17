Prison services sets team to handle trial of Moroto commanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prison Service has set up a team to try top Moroto prisons commanders in connection to the breakout of inmates in September this year.

Two commanders from Moroto prisons including the in-charge Norman Aruho and commandant of the armory, Charles Atunu are locked up at Jinja road police station in Kampala.

The two were arrested as part of the investigations by Francis Olugu, the head of the general crimes desk at Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID headquarters in Kibuli into the Moroto prison break.

Although the prison spokesperson Frank Baine said he did not have the latest information on the investigations and arrest of their officers, he said a team has been set up to handle the matters.

“First, I am not aware of our officers arrest. Who arrested them? I don’t know any information about it. But there is a team handling that,” Baine said.

Uganda Radio Network –URN understands that the Directorate of Public Prosecution –DPP recommended that Aruho and Atunu should face charges of criminal negligence, which means they would appear in court. The UPS leadership according to a senior detective at CID, wants the officers charged at the disciplinary level.

“In our investigations, we recommended that they should be tried in a criminal court. The DPP also agreed with us and maintained the charge of criminal negligence. But UPS is engaging the DPP so that they can be charged at disciplinary level,” the detective said.

In his report, Olugu recommends a total overhaul of Moroto prison staff and dispatch for refresher courses including military training. The report also tasks UPS to incorporate comprehensive military training and scene management into its training curriculum.

According to the findings by CID, there were 48 staff at the prison and 14 guns were stolen by escapees during the September 17 jailbreak. At least 223 out of the 643 inmates escaped from the prison. Of these, 107 hardcore criminal suspects were waiting to appear before the Court Martial.

******

URN