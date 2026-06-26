Ugandan engineers launch ‘The Voice’ to amplify professional messages

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE) has launched The UIPE Voice, a monthly public engagement platform aimed at bringing engineering issues closer to the public, promoting transparency in infrastructure development, and strengthening the profession’s contribution to national development.

The platform, unveiled on June 25 in Kampala, will air on local television every last Thursday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. It will focus on engineering, infrastructure, innovation and national development while providing a forum for dialogue among engineers, policymakers, investors, the media and the public.

UIPE President Peterson Mwesigwa said engineers have for decades played a central role in Uganda’s development but have largely remained invisible to the public.

“When was the last time the ordinary Ugandan knew who built a bridge or understood the engineering behind it? We, as engineers, have to tell this story,” Mwesigwa said.

He described The UIPE Voice as the institution’s official communication platform that will provide regular updates on developments in the engineering sector using language that is easy for every Ugandan to understand.

“Our members have built roads, hospitals, buildings, water systems and power dams. Engineering is a nation-building profession, but the public has rarely heard from us because we often communicate through technical reports filled with jargon,” he said.

With more than 12,000 members comprising engineers, technicians and technologists, UIPE was established in 1972 to promote the engineering profession and foster collaboration among practitioners. Today, it is Uganda’s leading independent professional engineering body, supporting members from college through to senior practice.

Mwesigwa said the new platform will offer factual and objective explanations of major infrastructure projects, helping citizens understand engineering decisions while encouraging accountability.

“The UIPE Voice is not about promoting individuals. It is a proactive platform that will explain engineering decisions, highlight opportunities and ensure the public is well informed about projects that affect their lives,” he said.

He also renewed the institution’s call for a dedicated construction industry law, arguing that robust infrastructure must be supported by a strong regulatory framework.

“We need legislation that streamlines accountability in the construction sector and strengthens national content so that Ugandan professionals have greater opportunities to participate in projects,” he said.

The UIPE President added that the institution is restructuring its systems to embrace artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies while encouraging members to use the platform to stay informed about developments in the sector.

During a panel discussion, participants emphasized the need to showcase the science and engineering behind major infrastructure projects before they are completed, saying this would improve public appreciation of the profession.

Other panelists also called for greater participation of Ugandan engineers in national construction projects.

“The work of construction should increasingly be done by Ugandans as we continue improving our skills. Local professionals must be given the opportunity to demonstrate their capacity,” one panelist said.

They added that the new platform would promote innovation, showcase engineering products and solutions, and help bridge information gaps often left by mainstream media coverage.

The Minister in charge of general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Eng. Hillary Onek Obaloker, who officiated at the launch, described engineering as a critical driver of Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

Speaking under the theme “Engineering Matters: Strengthening the Voice of Engineers in National Development,” Onek said science, technology and engineering remain central to the country’s development agenda.

“Behind every highway, bridge, clean water system and major infrastructure project, there is an engineer,” he said.

He noted that government continues to prioritize industrialization, digital transformation and infrastructure development, adding that initiatives such as The UIPE Voice would improve professional visibility and public appreciation of engineers’ contribution to national progress.

“If we don’t communicate, we will remain misunderstood. We already have a voice, but let’s raise it higher—with confidence, responsibility and purpose,” Onek said.

The minister also reminded engineers of the importance of professionalism and ethical conduct.

“The profession must always come before money. We must inspire the next generation of engineers through integrity, competence and service,” he said.