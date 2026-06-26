MP Amelia Kyambadde joins Equity Bank and My Tree Initiative to champion tree planting in Mpigi

Oveer 1,500 trees to be planted in major Tree Planting Drive in Mpigi District

Mpigi, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda, in partnership with My Tree Initiative, today strengthened its commitment to environmental conservation and climate resilience through a large-scale tree-planting exercise at Kyasanku Hill College in Mpigi District. The school has dedicated 1.5 acres of land for tree restoration and committed to nurturing a mix of 1,500 indigenous and fruit tree species.

The exercise is part of Equity Bank Uganda’s broader sustainability agenda, under Equity Group’s ambitious regional target of planting 35 million trees across East Africa, through the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), which identifies environmental conservation as a critical pillar for economic transformation, food security, climate resilience, and community wellbeing.

My Tree Initiative has emerged as one of Uganda’s leading youth-driven environmental organisations over the years, building partnerships with several corporate entities, government and communities to advance environmental restoration and climate awareness nationwide.

The day’s chief planter and MP for Mawokota North, Amelia Kyambadde, commended the partnership for bringing together the private sector and schools to address climate change.

“Climate action requires collective responsibility and today’s partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when corporate institutions, schools and communities work together. I commend Equity Bank and My Tree Initiative for investing in our youth and our environment. I encourage more organisations to support similar initiatives that will strengthen the climate and sustainable development across Mawokota North, Mpigi and Uganda.”

Speaking on behalf of Equity Bank, Virginia Ssemakula, Manager Energy, Environment and Climate Change at Equity Bank Uganda, said environmental sustainability remains central to the Bank’s mission of transforming lives and creating shared prosperity.

“At Equity Bank, we believe that economic growth and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand. Our commitment to planting trees across Uganda and the wider East Africa is not simply about increasing forest cover; it is about protecting ecosystems, strengthening climate resilience, promoting food security, and creating a sustainable future for generations to come. Schools such as Kyasanku Hill College provide an ideal platform for building long-term environmental awareness and action,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of My Tree Initiative, Team Leader Ashiraf Bukenya emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing climate change.

“Tree planting is not simply about restoring forests; it is about restoring hope, protecting livelihoods, and securing the future of our communities. Through partnerships such as this one with Equity Bank Uganda, we are creating practical solutions to environmental challenges while empowering fellow young people to take ownership of the climate agenda.”

Leonard Ssennyonjo, Head Teacher of Kyasanku Hill College, welcomed the initiative and thanked the partners for choosing their mighty school.

“This partnership is a milestone for our school. We believe education goes beyond the classroom, and by engaging our students in environmental restoration, we are nurturing responsible citizens who appreciate the value of protecting nature. The 1,500 trees planted today will stand as a living classroom and a lasting legacy for generations of learners.”

The Mpigi tree-planting exercise reflects a growing recognition that schools are critical centres for climate education and environmental action. By directly involving students in tree planting and conservation activities, the programme seeks to create a generation of environmentally conscious leaders while restoring degraded ecosystems.

The project also builds on Equity Bank Uganda’s growing environmental footprint across the country. Among these is the Bugisu Greening Campaign, undertaken in partnership with the Umukuka wa Bugisu and the Gro Foundation. Through a UGX 60 million investment, the programme aims to plant more than 60,000 trees across Mbale and the wider Bugisu sub-region, helping restore degraded landscapes while strengthening community participation.

The bank has also undertaken the restoration of water catchment areas in Kasese district by planting trees along river banks and other catchment zone, as part of efforts to control the floods that have long plagued the area.

“As climate change continues to threaten ecosystems, agriculture, water resources and livelihoods across East Africa, initiatives such as the Mpigi tree planting exercise demonstrate the growing role of partnerships between the private sector, schools, civil society and communities in driving sustainable development,” an official said.