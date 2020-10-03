Preview: Last games before break for Real Madrid and Barca

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | Both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are in action on Sunday in their last La Liga games before the international break.

Real Madrid, who on Friday completed the loan of striker Borja Mayoral to AS Roma, travel to Valencia where they will play a Levante side that was slightly unlucky to lose to a late goal away to Sevilla in midweek.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has to work out what his most effective line up without the injured Eden Hazard is, could start with Wednesday’s goal scorer, Vinicius Jr alongside Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Alvaro Ordiozola will continue at right back after Dani Carvajal suffered a knee injury on Friday that will sideline him for a couple of months, while Ferland Mendy will likely return on the left after being rested in the narrow midweek win at home to Valladolid.

FC Barcelona have had a promising start to the campaign under new coach Ronald Koeman, scoring seven goals in their opening two matches, with the midfield pairing of Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong giving a solid base for the attacking quarter of Ansu Fati, Leo Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

Sunday’s rivals are Europa League champions Sevilla, and Koeman’s big issue is in defense thanks to the red card shown to Clement Lenglet against Celta on Thursday.

Lenglet’s suspension means he misses the game against his former club and highlights the lack of options at the back, where youngster Ronald Araujo is the only alternative to partner Gerard Pique in the heart of the Barca back four.

The club presented new signing Sergino Dest on Friday and the 19-year-old right back, who arrives from Ajax, is an option of starting on the bench on Sunday.

A win for Barca would carry the positive feeling into the international break, but Sevilla will also look at this game as the chance to show they are title outsiders this season.

