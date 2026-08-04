Voices that shape tomorrow

How Uganda’s youth are using media and partnerships to influence policy and development

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | When 16-year-old Martin Luther Nyanzi walked into Parliament with a petition seeking legislation to establish a National NGO Fund, he was doing more than presenting a policy proposal. He was demonstrating how young people can use media, innovation and partnerships to move from being observers of development to active participants in shaping Uganda’s future.

Nyanzi, the founder of Apex Media Services and Block FM 103.2, represents a growing generation of young Ugandans using digital platforms, entrepreneurship and civic engagement to influence conversations around governance, economic opportunity and social transformation.

His journey comes at a time when Uganda’s youthful population is reshaping the country’s development priorities. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), 73.2% of Uganda’s population is below the age of 30. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census shows that 50.5% of Ugandans are aged between 0 and 17 years, while 22.7% are youth aged between 18 and 30 years.

This demographic reality presents both an opportunity and a challenge. If empowered with the right skills, platforms and opportunities, young Ugandans could become a powerful engine for economic growth, innovation and national development. If ignored, the country risks losing the potential of one of the world’s youngest populations.

For Nyanzi, the journey started with a passion for media and communication. Born in December 2009 in Wakiso District, he developed an early interest in broadcasting and digital content creation. Before establishing Apex Media Services in 2025, he built experience as “Deejay Blockboy”, learning how media can influence public conversations and connect communities.

Today, Apex Media Services operates Block FM 103.2 and several digital communication platforms targeting young audiences. Through the Apex Digital Skills programme, the company says it has trained more than 200 young people in graphic design, digital marketing, media production and entrepreneurship through virtual learning platforms such as Zoom and WhatsApp.

The company has also grown to employ several staff and contributors as it transitions into a shareholder-owned enterprise.

“I want young people to have platforms where they can learn practical skills, express themselves and contribute to Uganda’s development,” Nyanzi says.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Nyanzi has embraced policy advocacy. In February, he petitioned Parliament to establish a National NGO Fund to support community-based organisations and locally founded non-governmental organisations at a time when external donor financing is declining.

His argument is that Uganda needs sustainable domestic mechanisms to strengthen organisations that complement government efforts in areas such as education, healthcare and community development.

Whether Parliament adopts the proposal remains to be seen, but his approach highlights an important shift: young people are increasingly engaging formal institutions instead of limiting their activism to social media discussions.

Youth influence

Uganda’s experience reflects a wider global debate about youth participation in decision-making.

The UNESCO 2026 Global Education Monitoring Youth Report, Lead with Youth, argues that while many governments consult young people, fewer provide meaningful opportunities for them to influence policies affecting their lives.

The report, developed in partnership with the United Nations Youth Office, calls for governments to move beyond symbolic engagement and involve young people throughout policy development, implementation and evaluation.

For Uganda, this message is particularly relevant given national ambitions under Vision 2040, the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the Digital Transformation Roadmap, which all identify human capital development, technology and innovation as drivers of economic growth.

However, achieving these goals requires more than expanding access to education. It requires platforms where young people can contribute ideas, challenge existing systems and participate in creating solutions.

Media as a tool

The role of media has evolved beyond informing the public. Today, it has become a platform for policy engagement, entrepreneurship and accountability.

Digital technologies have enabled young journalists, entrepreneurs, content creators and innovators to engage directly with policymakers, businesses and development partners.

Through radio, television, podcasts, blogs and social media, young people are increasingly raising discussions around unemployment, skills development, entrepreneurship, climate change and digital transformation.

However, experts caution that influence should not be measured by online popularity alone. Effective youth participation requires credible information, evidence-based advocacy and constructive dialogue.

For policymakers, meaningful youth engagement can improve decisions by bringing perspectives often missing from traditional policy discussions.

Instead of only demanding employment, young people can help identify emerging opportunities in the labour market. Instead of criticising education systems, they can propose practical reforms. Instead of highlighting challenges, they can demonstrate solutions.

Apex Digital Skills reflects this approach by focusing on practical competencies required in the digital economy, including graphic design, digital marketing, media production and entrepreneurship.

Power of partnerships

While media gives young people a voice, partnerships help transform that voice into influence. A major milestone for Apex Media Services came in May 2026 when the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Media Services, allowing Block FM content to be distributed through the AfroMobile streaming platform.

The partnership expanded the station’s reach among audiences in Uganda and the diaspora, with Block FM estimating that it reaches about 450,000 listeners daily across its broadcast and digital platforms.

Bashir Musayimugaga, an associate of Apex Media Services, says the partnership demonstrated the importance of established institutions supporting emerging innovators.

“Apex is going to become something many people never imagined. It started small, is growing into a medium-sized enterprise and has the potential to become a major media organisation,” Musayimugaga says.

Such collaborations demonstrate how Uganda can strengthen its innovation ecosystem by connecting young entrepreneurs with experienced companies, technical expertise and wider markets.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has also highlighted youth participation as a driver of stronger governance and economic growth, noting that young people bring valuable insights into issues such as technological change, unemployment and emerging industries.

Shared future

Nyanzi’s story is ultimately about more than a young entrepreneur running a media company. It reflects a broader question about how Uganda can harness the creativity and energy of its youthful population.

The country’s demographic advantage can only translate into economic growth if supported by quality education, practical skills, digital inclusion and policies that encourage entrepreneurship.

Media organisations, businesses, universities, government institutions and development partners all have roles to play in creating opportunities for young people.

Businesses can invest in youth-led enterprises and provide mentorship. Universities can strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship programmes. Media houses can create platforms for young voices and policy conversations. Development partners can support stronger local solutions.

Young people, on their part, must use these platforms responsibly by promoting credible information, constructive debate and practical solutions.

Martin Luther Nyanzi’s journey demonstrates that age does not have to be a barrier to meaningful participation in national development. His story represents a generation that is not only seeking opportunities but also creating them.

As Uganda works towards inclusive economic transformation, policymakers must remind themselves that the growing role of young people in shaping policy and development also speaks directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 4 on quality education, SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, and SDG 16 on inclusive institutions.

Empowering youth with skills, platforms and opportunities to participate in governance is increasingly recognised as a critical pathway to achieving sustainable and inclusive development.