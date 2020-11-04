Presidential elections set for January 14, 2021

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has set January 14, 2021, as the election day for the President. The same date was earlier announced as the polling date for Members of Parliament.

The date was declared just a day after the conclusion of nominations for presidential candidates, a race which attracted 11 candidates. These include the incumbent Yoweri Museveni, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Gregg Mugisha Muntu, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Henry Tumukunde, Nobert Mao, Joseph Kabuleta, Nancy Kalembe, Willy Mayambala, Fred Mwesigye and John Katumba.

The commission also maintained that while the campaign period is opening for all nominated candidates, processions and public or mass rallies remain banned in accordance with the measures and guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Candidates will however be allowed to organise campaign meetings in a regulated manner, preferably outdoors, with limited attendance of a maximum of 70 persons to enable the observance of the 2-meters social distancing rule for the persons attending the meeting.

The commission demands that candidates and venue owners ensure that the venues are provided with handwashing facilities and sanitizers, and that the supporters attending the campaign meetings wear face masks at all time while accessing and exiting the meeting venue.

