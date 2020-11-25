Presidential camps speak out on their security priorities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Contenders for the 2021 presidential seat have expressed their priorities on security in Uganda.

The presidential candidates and members in their campaign teams have raised matters of human resource empowerment, welfare, corruption, financing, tools and skills of the security sector. The candidates also emphasize proper planning for internal security threats as opposed to the external that government has always planned for and financed.

Nancy Linda Kalembe, a female 2021 presidential independent candidate prioritizes improving personnel welfare to curb corruption especially in the police, increase salaries of the army, police and prisons and allow them live decently in Uganda.

Ramathan Ggoobi, a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) 2021 manifesto team says the incumbent government has already professionalized the army, police and prisons, quelling internal rebel insurgences, but have to look at other security threats like environment, food, jobs and wealth creation as a dimension of security in Uganda.

Mathias Mpuuga, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) believes the security funding has not motivated our security personnel and also tackled the internal unforeseen threats as well. He says the security in Uganda should move forward to cater for things like pandemics, murders, unemployment, floods, droughts but as well motivate the security personnel.

Luyimbazi Nalukoola, a legal advisor to the Democratic Party (DP) says that by improving Uganda’s economy through creating agro-processing industries, creating employment for the youths in their areas and transparency in recruitment of security officers must be practiced in Uganda. The DP is yet to launch their manifesto for the 2021 presidential elections.

Wilberforce Seryazi, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) spokesperson underlines the welfare, training, security image like local defense units, promotions and path of careers in the economy in Uganda through research.

Other key contenders in the race include Patrick Oboi Amurait of the Forum for Democratic Change party has promised to create equal opportunities for all and improve health care and education. He has not launched his 2021 presidential manifesto.

Ugandans will vote for a president, members of the parliament, and local government representatives on January 14, 2021.

