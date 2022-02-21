President Museveni hands public land in Kassanda to residents

Kassanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has allocated public land to more than 20,000 people in Kitumbi Sub County, Kassanda District.

The land measuring 1,214 hectares covering Lubaali Local Council 1, Wandagi, Muyenga, Kalyabulo, Kazinga, and Kyengera villages was in 1977 leased to two people Fred Drake Ndiwalana and Mathias Balera Kayihura for 44 years.

However, the lease expired in September last year which attracted a number of wealthy people to apply for a lease on the same land, prompting the occupants to petition the President during the presidential campaigns.

At the meeting held at Lubaali Village, the Lands Minister, Judith Nabakooba delivered the president’s communication saying that they were now free to continue cultivating and occupying their respective portions without any hindrances.

Nabakooba said that the next step is to process the land titles for the residents. She added that the directive will boost social-economic transformation in the area and minimize disputes.

According to Nabakooba investigations revealed that Mubende District Land Board had wrongly awarded a new lease to unknown people yet it was under the Uganda Land Commission.

Kassanda Resident District Commissioner Pheobe Namulindwa appealed that government should stop renewing the leases to avoid spending much money compensating occupants.

She said that the district leadership will work to ensure that all the other leases on government land are not renewed in Kassanda.

Augustine Gasaasira, the Chairperson of Kitumbi Sub County commended the President for the directive saying that it will go a long way in enhancing peoples’ safety on land and that tensions and disputes regarding land would reduce in the area.

Nathan Bulime who owns 5 hectares and is the proprietor of Lubaali Preparatory Primary School said that the presidential directive is another way to help academic transformation since the tension over land has been eased.

URN