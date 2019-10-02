President Mnangangwa to attend 57th Independence celebrations

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has invited the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa to grace Uganda’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

Mnangagwa replaced Robert Mugabe in August 2018 as president of Zimbabwe. Mugabe passed away last month.

The National celebrations will be held in Sironko district under the theme “Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity”.

Addressing the press at the Media Centre on Tuesday, Esther Mbayo said that Uganda has invited Mnangagwa as an intervention into the economic situation in Zimbabwe.

She says Uganda has good laws and policies which are replicated in other countries among them Zimbabwe.

Mbayo further says that the two heads of states will have a discussion on a wide range of issues beyond revamping of Zimbabwe’s economy.

Mbayo also says that 86 people will be awarded medals for their contributions to Uganda’s development.

Mbayo says that Sironko was chosen to host this year’s celebrations as a token of appreciation to the people of Bugisu for their contribution to the development of the country.

