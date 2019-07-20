President commissions first greater Kampala road project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned the construction of the Kabuusu-Bunamwaya-Lweza road in Makindye Ssabagabo, the first project under the proposed Greater Kampala Economic Development Strategy.

Construction of the road, estimated to cost 97 billion Shillings, is funded by the World Bank through the second phase of the Kampala Institutional Infrastructure Development Project 2 (KIIDP 2). The road covers 2.66km in Kampala and 5.4km in Wakiso district.

Works on the road started in May, 2019 undertaken by China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Ltd. It is expected to be completed within 15 months. The road which is currently leveled, will be paved with covered drains, raised pedestrian walkways and solar street lights with traffic signal functions at Kabuusu and Lweza junctions.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, 208 people are affected by the project, 198 of whom offered part of the land without compensation. According to KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju, the authority shall work with the leadership of Wakiso district to implement the project.

The road will serve as an alternative route to Kajjansi and Entebbe connecting to major highways like Kampala Northern bypass and Entebbe Expressway.

The Minister in Charge of Kampala Beti Olive Kamya said that the project is a great start of the cooperation between Kampala and Wakiso, which forms part of the metropolitan area for the capital city. She says that the two districts cannot work in isolation because Wakiso not only surrounds Kampala but hosts millions of people that work in the city.

Makindye Ssabagabo, Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi, welcomed the development saying it would improve the welfare of the people. He says that in working with Kampala, emphasis should be put on Wakiso because it hosts households that conduct business in Kampala and asked the government to construct more drainage channels in the Municipality to control flooding.

A total of 26 km roads are lined up for construction by KCCA in the second phase of the KIIDP 2 project which is worth 262 billion Shillings altogether.

