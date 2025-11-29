Premier League: Chelsea faces Arsenal in London derby

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Second-placed Chelsea takes on leader Arsenal in the big game in the Premier League this weekend while Manchester City looks to recover from a difficult week and Liverpool will be under the focus as Arne Slot’s side takes its dreadful recent form to a resurgent West Ham United.

Arsenal visits Stamford Bridge after a fantastic week that saw a 4-1 win at home to Tottenham followed by a 3-1 triumph over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, left Mikel Arteta’s six points clear in the Premier League and leading the Champions League qualifying group.

Arteta also has players such as Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli available again, with Madueke no-doubt keen to face his former club.

Chelsea also had a good week, with a 3-0 thrashing of FC Barcelona highlighting the current form of Enzo Maresca’s side, and the game may rest on whether Chelsea will be able to exploit its speed on the break.

A win for Arsenal would put it nine points clear of Chelsea in the standings and mean the lead at the top would be at least seven points, but only if Manchester City wins at home to Leeds United.

It’s been a bad week for Pep Guardiola’s side after last weekend’s defeat in Newcastle was followed by a 2-0 setback at home to Bayer Leverkusen in Europe, but Guardiola will have several key players back in his starting 11 after making squad rotations in midweek.

Life back in the top-flight is starting to bite Leeds United, that has slipped into the bottom three after three consecutive defeats and ahead of a tough run of games which sees them host Chelsea in midweek.

Liverpool is also in the spotlight after a week that has seen Arne Slot’s side concede seven goals at Anfield with a 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest and a 4-1 humiliation against PSV Eindhoven, which had players unable to explain what is happening in a run of nine defeats from 12 games and with some commentators speculating that Slot’s job is starting to be in danger.

A vastly improved West Ham United that has climbed out of the relegation zone under Nuno Espirito Santo won’t make any concessions to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United was humiliated by 10-man Everton on Monday night with the result and performance again calling Ruben Amorim’s side into question and a visit to firth place Crystal Palace isn’t going to make Amorim’s life any easier.

This is the kind of game Manchester United needs to win to qualify for Europe next season and another setback will only raise more doubts over Amorim’s suitability for the job.

Aston Villa has climbed to fourth in the Premier League and can rub salt into winless Wolverhampton’s wounds with a win in Sunday’s Midland’s derby, while Tottenham coach Thomas Frank needs a win when his side is at home to Fulham.

Tottenham’s tame defeat to Arsenal and five goals conceded against Paris Saint Germain in midweek has also seen questions start to be asked about the current Brentford boss.

Elsewhere, Brentford has a good chance to climb the table against a Burnley side reeling from three consecutive defeats, Sunderland is at home to Bournemouth with both sides suffering a recent dip in form, a Nottingham Forest that has improved drastically since Sean Dyche’s arrival is at home to Brighton, while Everton is at home to Newcastle United in what should be a close game. ■