Chinese automaker Chery opens first South African manufacturing plant, eyes broader African market

PRETORIA, South Africa | Xinhua | Chinese automaker Chery on Friday officially launched its manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, north of South Africa’s administrative capital Pretoria, marking its transition into a local manufacturer and deepening its long-term commitment to the South African market.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Chery Chairman Yin Tongyue said the investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa.

“We have moved from being an importer to a manufacturer, and from a market participant to a long-term partner in South Africa’s industrial story,” he said.

Speaking at the event, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said “Chery’s investment will pave the way for technology transfer, automation, digitalization and advanced manufacturing systems,” noting that these developments will strengthen South Africa’s industrial capacity.

On the sidelines of the event, Mashatile told Xinhua that during his recent visit to China, many Chinese companies expressed interest in investing in South Africa.

“I told them, ‘As you come to South Africa, you will have the opportunity to expand into the African continent,'” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said that two remarkable journeys have converged — the Rosslyn plant, a historic factory that embodies the legacy of South Africa’s automotive industry, and Chery, a dynamic Chinese automaker, joining hands to move forward together.

“This partnership not only stands as a vivid testament to the deepening cooperation between China and South Africa, but will also inject fresh momentum into our bilateral cooperation in the auto sector and open up broader prospects for future development,” Wu said.

According to Chery, production at the Rosslyn plant is scheduled to begin in mid-2027, with an initial output of 15,000 vehicles planned for the third and fourth quarters of that year. At full capacity, the plant is expected to produce 50,000 vehicles annually on a single-shift basis.

The company said that it has committed to retaining all 692 existing employees while creating nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, supply chains and related services. It also plans to expand localization and develop the facility into a comprehensive automotive hub integrating research and development, manufacturing, supply chain operations and skills development.

The investment forms part of Chery’s broader vision to establish South Africa as its African manufacturing, export, research and development, and operational headquarters, the company added.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province, Chery operates in more than 130 countries and regions. Since entering the South African market in 2021, the automaker has become one of the country’s fastest-growing automotive brands, with its local portfolio now comprising six brands — Chery, OMODA, JAECOO, Jetour, iCAUR and LEPAS. ■