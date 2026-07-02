How Airtel Masaza Cup spurred Kitara FC’s goal machine Jimmy Kalema

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | At only 23 years, Jimmy Kalema has already built an impressive football CV. The lethal striker for Bunyoro region-based Kitara FC has won two Masaza Cup titles, a Golden Boot, multiple individual accolades, scored the winning goal that secured Kitara FC’s second Stanbic Uganda Cup title, and many other milestones.

Kalema’s journey from the dusty playgrounds of Kiboga to the national spotlight stands as one of the strongest testimonies to the transformative power of the the Airtel Masaza Cup.

Born and raised in Kiboga by Teopista Birungi and the late Ben Kimuli, Kalema’s football talent manifested at an early age. Interestingly, he did not begin his career as a striker. While in primary school, he joined a football academy where he initially played as a left back. However, one of his coaches quickly identified his attacking instincts and converted him into a forward, a decision that redefined his football career.

Kalema attended St. Andrews Primary School in Kiboga before joining St. Paul Kyamutwe, popularly known as Rock Base. He later completed his primary education at St. Balikuddembe Primary School, a government-aided institution in Kyankwanzi District.

He later joined Kiboga United FC to play in the FUFA Regional League, where he scored 11 goals while still in Senior Two at Light Secondary School and later Vienna Secondary School. His performance caught the attention of Buddo Secondary School, where he joined for S.3 and S.4 under the guidance of coach Simon Peter Mugerwa.

While Kalema was in Senior Three at Buddo, Mugerwa was appointed head coach of Busiro County for the 2022 Masaza Cup tournament. Confident in his young striker’s ability, he included Kalema in the squad, an opportunity he utilized so well.

“I looked at this as a big opportunity, and I set myself a target of scoring at least four goals in the tournament. I surpassed my target and scored five goals, contributing to Busiro’s first Masaza Cup title in 18 years,” Kalema recalls.

Following Busiro’s victory, Kalema moved to Mawokota for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Although things did not go entirely as planned, the team managed a third-place finish.

The following season, in 2024, he crossed to Buweekula County, where he scored four goals and helped the team secure another bronze medal finish. His impressive performances earned him a return to Buweekula for the 2025 edition.

Knowing it would likely be his final appearance in the Masaza Cup, Kalema decided to leave an unforgettable mark on the tournament.

At the end of the competition, he helped Buweekula win its first Masaza Cup title since 2004, emerged the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, netted 7 goals and won the Golden Boot.

While Kalema focused on improving his finishing ability, scouts from Kitara FC had already identified him as a special talent. His pace, movement, and ability to torment defenders made him impossible to ignore.

Soon after the final, Kalema signed a two-year contract with Kitara FC. Within a few months of joining the club, he scored the winning goal against Sports Club Villa to secure Kitara’s second Stanbic Uganda Cup title in three years.

“I played my last games for Buweekula while we were already in talks with Kitara FC. By the time I finished the final against Ssingo, my contract with Kitara was almost complete,” he says.

Kalema reveals that his decision to join Kitara was largely influenced by the prospect of getting regular playing time, an opportunity he says the club has provided. Despite interest from other top clubs, including Express FC and URA FC, he believed Kitara offered the best environment for his growth.

He credits the Masaza Cup for giving him the platform to shine and further develop his talent. “The Masaza Cup has not only given me an opportunity to exhibit my talent, but it has also helped me improve through the guidance from coaches and fellow players. I strongly believe the tournament continues to bring many young players into the spotlight, just like it did for me,” he says.

Kalema now dreams of representing the Uganda Cranes and eventually securing a professional move abroad. He believes achieving those goals is simply a matter of continued hard work and patience.

He advises young footballers to focus on developing their talent first if they are to go far in football.”My fellow players need to work hard and build their careers first instead of chasing money. You can get money and it gets finished, but without good performance, you cannot earn more of it,” he says.

Kalema’s success story is just one among many produced by the Airtel Masaza Cup. Over the years, the competition has nurtured numerous players who have gone on to feature in Uganda’s top-flight league, represent the Uganda Cranes, and secure professional contracts abroad.

Other notable beneficiaries include Hassan Mubiru of Butambala, who recently joined Azam FC in Tanzania from Sports Club Villa, Yunus Ssentamu, Nicholas Kabonge, Emma Okwi, and Farouk Miya, who helped Mawokota win the Masaza Cup in 2012 before captaining the Uganda Cranes and scoring the historic goal that returned Uganda to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 after a 39-year absence.

The Buganda Kingdom Premier, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, says talent development is a key priority in Masaza tournament, which has given many players a chance to showcase their abilities before going on to fly the national flag. He commends the competition for empowering youth with valuable opportunities while inspiring unity and progress.

“The Masaza Cup offers employment, builds unity and brings in revenue. It is a true platform for talent and transformation,” Mayiga says.

David Birungi, the Manager, Communications and Corporate at Airtel Uganda who are the premium sponsors for the cup says the company’s 13-year sponsorship of the Masaza Cup has yielded significant results in talent development.

“For the years Airtel has supported the Masaza Cup, we have seen many talented players progress to the national team and professional clubs abroad. We remain committed to investing in the tournament to continue producing talent that contributes to the growth of Ugandan football,” Birungi says.

Launched in 2004 and first won by Gomba, the Masaza Cup continues to identify and nurture more young talents, empower youth, and promote cultural identity and unity in Uganda and beyond.

For Jimmy Kalema, the Airtel Masaza Cup was more than just a competition. It was the stage that transformed a talented youngster from Kiboga into one of Uganda’s brightest emerging strikers, a powerful reminder of what can happen when raw talent is given the opportunity to shine.