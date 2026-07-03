Absa Bank Uganda renews title sponsorship of Chairman’s Bell golf tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of golf in Uganda with a Shs 185 million title sponsorship for the 2026 Absa Chairman’s Bell Golf Tournament, marking the eighth consecutive year of its support for one of the country’s most prestigious golfing events.

The week-long tournament will tee off on July 13 and conclude with the main event on July 18 at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante.

Formerly known as the Captain’s Bell, the Chairman’s Bell Golf Tournament is a long-standing tradition on Uganda’s sporting calendar. The event marks the formal transition of leadership at Uganda Golf Club from the outgoing Club Captain to the incoming Chairman while bringing together some of the country’s top golfing talent.

This year’s tournament is expected to attract more than 340 participants, including 30 professional golfers, 60 gross amateurs and over 250 amateur players competing across various categories.

One of the major additions to the 2026 edition is the introduction of a dedicated Caddies Tournament, an initiative aimed at recognising the important role caddies play in the game while providing them with an opportunity to develop their skills, gain competitive exposure and progress towards professional golfing careers.

A total prize kitty of Shs 28 million has been set aside to reward outstanding performers across the Caddies, Gross Amateur and Professional categories.

Speaking during the tournament launch, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera said the bank’s continued sponsorship reflects its long-term commitment to developing the sport and investing in Uganda’s golfing community.

“Eight years is not a small commitment, and we do not take it lightly. Our continued support of the Chairman’s Bell reflects our belief in the transformative power of sport and our dedication to investing in Uganda’s golfing ecosystem. We are proud of how far this tournament has come and excited about where it is heading,” Wandera said.

He said the introduction of the caddies’ category demonstrates the bank’s commitment to creating more opportunities within the sport.

“Caddies are a cornerstone of the sport. It is important to us that they have a platform to compete, to be seen and to be rewarded for their skills. This is something we hope to build on in the years ahead,” he added.

Wandera noted that the sponsorship is aligned with Absa Bank Uganda’s brand promise, “We See Your Story”, which reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the ambitions and aspirations of Ugandans. He said golf provides an important platform for building relationships and connecting with individuals and businesses.

“Golf attracts a community of ambitious, driven individuals and through this sponsorship, we are not only reinforcing our brand; we are building meaningful relationships and enabling conversations that matter,” he said.

Paul Nuwagaba, Chair of the Chairman’s Bell Club, welcomed Absa Bank Uganda’s continued partnership, saying it has played a significant role in the growth and success of the tournament.

“The Chairman’s Bell is more than a tournament; it is a celebration of tradition, leadership and the enduring spirit of our club. We are proud to partner with Absa Bank Uganda, whose continued support enables us to grow the game, nurture talent and create inclusive opportunities for all who are passionate about golf,” Nuwagaba said.