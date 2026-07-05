Will Britain’s 7th prime minister in a decade break the cycle of instability

LONDON | Xinhua | Britain is preparing for its seventh prime minister in a decade following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation amid mounting political pressure and declining parliamentary support.

Andy Burnham, former mayor of Greater Manchester, is currently the only declared candidate for the Labour leadership and is widely regarded by the British media as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer.

In his first major leadership speech on Monday, Burnham proposed decentralizing power away from London and establishing a “No. 10 North,” framing the idea as part of his broader “Manchesterism” agenda.

Yet analysts say he would inherit a political system already shaped by a decade of instability.

POLITICAL INSTABILITY

Britain’s rapid leadership turnover since 2016 is widely seen as a consequence of the Brexit referendum and its long political aftermath.

David Cameron resigned after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Theresa May struggled to deliver a withdrawal agreement, Boris Johnson’s premiership ended amid scandal, Liz Truss triggered financial market turmoil, and Rishi Sunak failed to reverse prolonged economic stagnation. Starmer’s resignation now extends this pattern of instability.

Ian Scott, a professor at the University of Manchester, told Xinhua that Brexit should be seen as the starting point of instability.

This instability has since been reinforced by overlapping global crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine crisis, the return of U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S.-Iran tensions, all of which have placed continuous strain on Britain’s governing capacity, he said.

The British system “has had to deal with a great deal and has simply not found the answers, or at least not the right answers, through successive administrations,” he added.

Philip Cowley, a political expert at Queen Mary University of London, argued that Brexit not only reshaped party politics but also fundamentally altered the relationship between voters and political elites, making electoral support more fragile and conditional.

“Parties … find that their support can drain away very quickly if they make a couple of mistakes,” he told Xinhua.

Cowley also warned that this environment risks normalizing leadership turnover as a political solution in itself, rather than addressing underlying structural problems.

“I do wonder whether there’s now a slight sort of tendency for parties, when they get into trouble, to think that changing the leader is the answer,” he said.

Meanwhile, John Bryson, an expert in economic geography at the University of Birmingham, further linked this instability to structural changes in modern political communication.

Governance is now conducted in “a time of social media and 24/7 news,” Bryson noted.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife walk past No. 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on June 22, 2026. (Xinhua) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife walk past No. 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on June 22, 2026. (Xinhua)

FROM STARMER TO BURNHAM

Over the course of Starmer’s premiership, Labour faced sustained criticism over migration management and energy policy, while internal party tensions intensified.

Controversy surrounding former British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson and renewed public scrutiny over alleged ties between political elites and the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein further strained the party’s reputation.

At the same time, Labour’s heavy losses in the May local elections, in which the party lost nearly 1,500 council seats in England, accelerated internal doubts about the stability of Starmer’s leadership.

“Ultimately, Starmer resigned because his MPs have lost faith in him,” Bryson said, adding that “they are no longer confident that he can win another general election.”

Burnham’s return to Westminster politics, following his re-entry into Parliament through a by-election, has been widely interpreted as a pivotal moment in Labour’s leadership transition.

His political profile has been strengthened by his record in Greater Manchester, which between 2015 and 2023 was among the fastest-growing regional economies in Britain.

Regional data also show sustained above-average growth and visible urban transformation, including large-scale residential development and infrastructure expansion across Manchester city center, reinforcing Burnham’s argument that decentralized governance can drive economic renewal.

In his first major speech since launching his bid to replace Starmer, Burnham said that “No. 10 North” would be the “nerve center of a re-wired Britain.” He also set out plans to devolve power to regions in key policy areas, including housing, education and welfare.

Observers noted that Burnham’s political strength lies not only in his policy proposals but also in his communication style and voter engagement, which could help Labour respond to the growing challenge from parties such as Reform UK.

Adnan Hussain, an independent member of Parliament for Blackburn, said on social media that for years Westminster had “spoken at the North, not with it,” arguing that the neglected towns now being exploited by Reform UK “didn’t appear overnight, they were abandoned.”

He added that, in his view, hearing a voice from the North that sounds like Burnham “may actually understand is long overdue,” while stressing that “now let’s see the action.”

People walk on the Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying) People walk on the Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, on Dec. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

PERSISTENT CHALLENGES

Despite the leadership transition, analysts argued that Burnham, widely regarded as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer, will face structural constraints that extend far beyond individual political leadership.

The Institute for Government, an independent think tank, noted in a published paper that Burnham’s responsibilities as the prime minister far exceed those of any regional executive office, covering macroeconomic policy, foreign affairs and national security.

It concludes that “no previous experience can adequately prepare him, or anyone, for the maelstrom of challenges” in Downing Street.

Economic constraints remain central to these challenges.

As the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned, “everything is harder when the economy is growing slowly and the public finances are more constrained. All manner of policy problems will be more difficult to tackle, and all manner of trade-offs will be more acute.”

In practice, this means that any significant increase in spending priorities must be offset either by tax rises or reductions elsewhere, limiting political flexibility regardless of leadership change.

Defense financing has emerged as an immediate and politically sensitive pressure point. Widely seen as Starmer’s last major policy announcement, the Defence Investment Plan left a 4.7 billion-pound (6.3 billion U.S. dollars) funding gap.

Steven Swinford, political editor of The Times, wrote on social media that this gap “will have to be raised at the next Budget,” making it “Burnham’s problem” and likely requiring “tax rises or spending cuts.”

Britain’s external environment is also becoming more uncertain, particularly as the reliability of its closest ally across the Atlantic is increasingly being questioned.

Chatham House, a think tank based in London, argued that Europe has finally woken up to the significant vulnerabilities stemming from its near-total dependence on external actors for its security and other critical areas such as technology, warning that these dependencies “are at risk of being weaponized against it.”

Burnham appeared to acknowledge the changing strategic landscape, saying Britain should maintain “a good relationship” with the United States, whilst being willing to say “if we can’t agree with them.”

Beyond the visible challenges, there are also deeper systemic questions that future British prime ministers will need to confront.

As Scott noted, “there are structural issues too at the edges,” including whether the parliamentary system is designed only for reactive government, whether the increasingly confrontational nature of politics makes cross-party consensus almost impossible, and whether the machinery of the state moves too slowly in an era of rapid change.

These are, he suggested, all plausible questions alongside the immediate pressures facing those tasked with governing the country.■