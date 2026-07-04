Maternal deaths, poor health delivery in Bududa probed

Bududa, Uganda | URN | The State House health monitoring unit has cited a number of the challenges causing death of expectant mothers in Bududa.

During their two weeks visit to Bududa facilities, the team lead by Dr. Stephen Ataro Ayella the assistant Director for northern Uganda has identified some of the challenges facing facilities and the gaps associated with the health workers in the District.

This was during a district health dialogue meeting on Thursday held at Bulucheke health Centre IV which involved key political and technical leaders, and where the general public was given an opportunity to air their concerns about health services.

According to Ataro, they reviwed concerns of the increasing numbers of referrals and deaths of expectants mothers, something that triggered them to investigate.

He noted that apart from the recent case which is still under investigation involving a mother who died for alleged negligence at Bududa hospital, the rest of the issues which were reported in their office were exaggerated, with others having underlying factors.

In his report to the public, Ataro said they have realized a number of issues that Bududa district is facing in the health sector including include poor infrastructure, low staffing levels in Bududa hospital, inadequate housing of health workers, and lack of specialists in Bududa hospital among others.

Residents who spoke during the meeting failed to pin those health workers who had allegedly been extorting and neglecting them as they earlier reported. When probed further why they refused to speak, residents said they feared being victimized by the health workers because they still need their services but instead pledged to report using the toll free number they had been given.

Martin Max Mukula the acting chief administrative officer for Bududa said the health sector in Bududa is getting better every day as they address some of the challenges. He said the government is committed to improving the health sector in the country adding that they are also committed as the district to addressing all the challenges and issues raised by the general public.

Dr.Alex Kakala Mushiso, the district health officer for Bududa said they are going to engage the health, finance and public service ministries to see that they get a wage bill for recruitment of more health workers.

Bududa district has 28 sub counties with two health Centre II’s, Ten health Centre III’s, One health Centre IV and One hospital. Bududa hospital which works as a referral hospital in the district is supposed to have associate consultants who include specialists in surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, physician and public health specialist and an executive constant.However, the hospital doesn’t have any of them due to a low wage bill that has not enabled them to recruit or promote those available, posing a serious health gap.

The hospital has got only 7 out of 42 doctors provided for as per the public service structure, something that puts health service delivery at risk.