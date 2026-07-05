MTN outage disrupts calls, internet and mobile money services

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The disruption began around midday and became more widespread from about 1 p.m., with subscribers reporting that they could neither make nor receive calls, access mobile data, nor complete Mobile Money transactions.

After several hours of disruption, MTN Uganda acknowledged the outage, attributing it to a power failure at one of its data centres.

“Following a major power outage at one of our data centres earlier today, a segment of our customers experienced disruptions to voice, data and MoMo services. Service restoration is underway, and our technical teams are working to restore all affected services as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the company said in a statement.

The outage affected customers in different parts of the country, disrupting communication, financial transactions and other services that depend on the telecom network.

In Soroti, MTN subscriber Martin Eswau said he was unable to communicate with his mother, who was travelling from Kampala.

“I expected her around 1 p.m., but it’s 3 p.m., and I can’t tell whether she’s still travelling or has arrived but can’t locate me,” Eswau said.

The outage also triggered widespread complaints on social media as frustrated customers sought updates on when services would be restored.

Human rights activist Sarah Bireete summed up the situation in a brief post on X, writing: “MTN, Off.”

Beyond voice and internet services, the outage crippled MTN Mobile Money, preventing customers from sending or withdrawing money and affecting transactions linked to bank accounts.

Deborah Asiimwe, a resident of Kyebando, said she was unable to access money through an MTN-DFCU Bank transaction.

“I’m stuck. I can’t move now. I wanted to do some shopping for the week but now…” she said.

The disruption also affected businesses that rely on Mobile Money payments.

Traders, transport operators and customers reported delays in receiving payments, while some bank customers were unable to complete transactions linked to MTN Mobile Money.

The incident highlighted MTN Uganda’s central role in the country’s communications and digital payments ecosystem, where millions of people depend on its network for business, banking and everyday communication.

Extended outages can also disrupt logistics, emergency communication and other essential services, with significant economic consequences.

The country has experienced several major telecommunications disruptions in recent years.

During the 2021 Ugandan general election, internet and social media shutdowns disrupted communications, Mobile Money services and online businesses for several days.

In October 2023, subscribers on multiple telecom networks experienced intermittent service interruptions after damage to national fibre infrastructure affected internet and voice services in parts of the country.

Unlike those previous incidents, which were linked to fibre cuts, system upgrades or internet restrictions, Sunday’s outage was caused by a power failure at one of MTN Uganda’s data centres, according to the company.

By the time of publication, MTN Uganda said restoration efforts were ongoing, with technical teams working to return all affected services to normal.