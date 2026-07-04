M-KOPA unlocks Shs1trillion in credit, launches new upgrade benefits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | M-KOPA Uganda unlocked more than Shs1 trillion in cumulative credit for over one million customers since launching operations in 2013, marking a major milestone in expanding access to smartphones and digital financial services for Ugandans excluded from traditional banking systems.

The company said the achievement reflects over a decade of growth in asset financing and digital inclusion, enabling customers to acquire smartphones on flexible repayment terms while gradually building a credit history.

Alongside the milestone, M-KOPA highlighted its growing economic footprint, noting that in 2024 alone it contributed more than Shs20 billion in tax revenue and spent over Shs120.8 billion in local procurement. Its network of more than 3,500 agents continues to generate income opportunities across the country.

The latest Impact Report shows that 53 percent of surveyed customers purchased their first smartphone through M-KOPA, while 86 percent use their devices to generate income. The report, independently validated by global consultancy Caribou, also found that 86 percent of users reported improved quality of life, while 75 percent said their earnings increased after joining the platform.

“Reaching over Shs1 trillion in unlocked credit reflects the trust our customers have placed in M-KOPA over the past decade,” said Brendah Nambalirwa-Tzadok, General Manager of M- KOPA Uganda. “It also shows that access to smartphones is no longer only about connectivity. For many customers, it is directly linked to income generation, financial inclusion and everyday opportunity.”

To deepen customer value, M-KOPA has introduced two new upgrade options under its “More Than a Phone” platform. Customers who complete payments for their devices will now qualify for discounted pricing on their next smartphone purchase through the M-KOPA App or can opt for a trade-in model that allows them to upgrade to a new device with zero deposit.

The company said the new benefits are designed to make smartphone ownership more flexible and affordable, ensuring continued access to digital services rather than one-off device ownership.

M-KOPA’s broader offering already includes free daily data, cash loans, screen repair services hospital insurance underwritten by Turaco Micro Insurance Company Ltd, aimed at supporting customers’ long-term digital and financial inclusion.