Premier League Champions Liverpool celebrate in style

Liverpool, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Jordan Henderson has joined an elite group of Liverpool icons to lift English football’s most coveted prize.

Liverpool celebrated a 19th league title, secured much earlier than their 5-3 victory today over former champions Chelsea, in the final fixture at Anfield for the 2019-20 season.

Jürgen Klopp’s side recently ended a 30-year wait for top-flight success in scintillating style, becoming the first team to claim the title with more than five games to spare.

The champions’ final home game of an historic season proved to be a thriller, with Naby Keita’s stunning blast added to by a trademark, exquisite Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Georginio Wijnaldum’s fine volley.

Frank Lampard’s side pulled one back in first-half stoppage time through Olivier Giroud, but Roberto Firmino’s header made it 4-1 early in the second period.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic then struck to hand the visitors a route to an unlikely point, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a classy counter-attack late on to secure a club-record 31st Premier League victory of the campaign.