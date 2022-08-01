Positive thinking key for Busoga transformation: Tayebwa

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has called for a productive attitude among the Basoga in order to move themselves out of poverty.

The Deputy Speaker made the call at Nakigo Primary School, Kigulu South Constituency in Iganga district while officiating at a fundraising ceremony aimed at improving in the health and education services in the area.

Tayebwa urged the people of Busoga to make the right choices and decisions to boost their region and transform themselves out of poverty.

“When we bring government programmes to you like the Parish Development Model and support you in all forms, please heed and work around the clock to utilize these projects for a better life,” he said.

Tayebwa held that careless decisions like engaging in alcohol abuse, having multiple partners and children is recipe for disaster.

“I have one wife, one child and do not take alcohol even when I have the means. However, it is a common occurrence to find a man who is struggling financially doing the total opposite,” he added.

Tayebwa said that time management is instrumental in improving productivity in the region.

“If we avoid time wasting behavior and concentrate our time in wealth generating activities we will get out of poverty,” the Deputy Speaker noted.

Tayebwa also defended the decision by Parliament to approve the government’s plan to bail out Roko Construction Company.

He said that the company that has been in existence since 1965 and has paid taxes to this country worth more than the intended cost of the government’s bail out.

“Roko currently employs over 5000 people who all pay taxes and at the end of the day, can afford to put food on their tables to feed their families so; it is in order that the government saves it,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Tayebwa contributed Shs10 million, 20 iron sheets and 10 hospital beds to Nakigo Health Centre III which is under construction.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA