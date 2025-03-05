Pope Francis needs non-invasive mechanical ventilation in nighttime

VATICAN CITY, ROME | TASS | Pope Francis’s health condition is stable but needs non-invasive mechanical ventilation in the nighttime, the press service of the Holy See said.

“The clinical condition of the Holy Father today has remained stable. He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. He has remained without a fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented,” it said. “This morning he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy. As scheduled, tonight he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning.”

“The prognosis remains guarded,” it added.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since February 14 after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.

