Policeman arrested for deflating car tyre during road scuffle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested their own officer on accusations of deflating a car tyre after he blamed a driver for knocking his car.

Constable Alikamu Firiyan was arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting at the vehicle near Total fuel station in Nsambya, Makindye division, in Kampala.

Alikamu, according to deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, was driving a Toyota Wish number UAV 520E when he knocked a Toyota Harrier number UBD 441A.

Police say the Harrier driver quickly blamed Alikamu for driving carelessly. The policeman responded by picking his gun from the car and shot the at the car.

After causing a scene, Alikamu drove back to Nsambya police barracks. But his victim rushed and opened a case at Kasaawe police station and it was later followed by the Professional Standards Unit-PSU.

Eleven months ago, retired Maj General Kasirye Ggwanga was on the spot for allegedly shooting at singer Catherine Kusasira’s car in an argument in Makindye.

Police attempted to probe the incident but Ggwanga did not report to Katwe police station to record a statement. Kusasira later told the media that he had lost interest and had forgiven Ggwanga.

