Police warn NRM candidates against ‘Egali’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Kiira region have cautioned candidates of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) against forming youth groups operating under the codename “egali.” The term “egali” was first popularized by National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, who described it as a vote-protection mechanism. He envisioned the deployment of “egali” units in every village to monitor and safeguard votes during the 2026 general elections.

According to Kyagulanyi, “egali” is composed of youth with the zeal and capacity to monitor the electoral process and prevent vote rigging. However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba, has dismissed the idea, branding “egali” a form of militia. He has since directed all police commanders across the country to take immediate action against such formations.

Now, Charles Nsaba, the Kiira Regional Police Commander, says intelligence reports have linked several NRM aspirants to the creation and facilitation of “egali” groups in preparation for the party primaries. While addressing NRM candidates at Jinja City Hall, Nsaba warned that many of these politicians have radicalized youth into intimidating or physically attacking their opponents’ supporters.

He added that some “egali” members even wear uniforms resembling those of national security agencies, which is a violation of the Ugandan Constitution. Nsaba described “egali” as informal militia groups that are often abandoned after elections, only to evolve into criminal gangs that terrorize communities.

He further revealed that intelligence operatives and plainclothes security personnel have been deployed to identify and arrest both “egali” members and their political sponsors. Nsaba’s comments sparked mixed reactions from political contestants. Some described “egali” as an inclusive avenue for mobilizing youth participation in politics.

One NRM candidate, speaking on condition of anonymity, argued that while middle-aged and older voters often respond to ideological debate, many youths relate more to peer-group mobilization. He said the idea behind “egali” is to bridge civic education gaps left unaddressed by government agencies.

Another contestant echoed these sentiments, stating that their version of “egali” was not intended for illegal activities but to simplify political messaging for rural youth, rather than using formal town hall settings favored by elites. However, aspiring Jinja City Woman MP Sirina Kyakuwaile had a different perspective. She warned that “egali” groups foster unfair competition.

According to Kyakuwaile, many of the youths involved are under the influence of drugs and alcohol, making them unpredictable and dangerous. She urged the police to outlaw such formations, arguing that this would ensure a level playing field in electoral campaigns, particularly during grassroots mobilization efforts.

