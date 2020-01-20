Police, UCC raid finds man with 1,024 SIM cards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police together with Uganda Communications Commission have apprehended eight people suspected to be engaged in SIM boxing electronic fraud.Ibrahim Bbossa, the Head of Public and International Relations revealed results of the operation and also shared details of an ongoing investigation, in a press brief at the Uganda Police Headquarters Naguru today.

“During the operation, we were able to identify and confiscate two SIM boxes in Nakawa of which one had 32 SIM cards and the other 1,024 SIM cards,” Bbossa said.

SIM boxing is a practice in telecommunications whereby a person or group of people set-up a device that can take up several SIM cards (a SIM box). They then use it to complete international calls it receives from the Internet as voice over IP (VoIP) and in turn serve them to the in-country mobile network subscribers as local traffic.