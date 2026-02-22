Police rescue 10 girls from traffickers in Bushenyi, arrest two suspects

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bushenyi are holding two suspects in connection with alleged human trafficking.

Apollo Tayebwa, the Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, said ten girls aged between 18 and 22 — most of them Senior Four leavers — were rescued on Friday night.

The suspects have been identified as Innocent Agaba, 24, a resident of Nyakashaaru Cell in Rubirizi District, and Getrude Nayebare, 24, a resident of Mpoma II Cell in Nkungu Sub-county, Kazo District.

According to Tayebwa, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly lured young women with fake job offers at a company identified as “Nature’s Way” in Ishaka Town.

He said the victims were reportedly confined, closely monitored, and forced to recruit others while soliciting money from their relatives.

Tayebwa added that the rescued girls have since been reunited with their families, while investigations continue to identify and arrest other suspected accomplices believed to be part of a wider trafficking network.

One of the victims, Deborah Abaine, said they were promised jobs as salespersons and company managers in Kampala and were scheduled to travel on Sunday night.

She added that they were asked to pay 120,000 shillings for accommodation and feeding for the first two weeks of training.

Another victim, a Senior Four leaver who preferred anonymity, said she was encouraged by her parents to pursue the opportunity as they searched for funds to support her transition to advanced secondary education.

URN