Police probe suspected murder of UNRA’s senior human resource manager

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have opened up an investigation into the death of Hajj Rashid Kamoga Kulima, a senior human resource manager of the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson said that unknown people brought Kamoga to Seguku based Doctors hospital in an unconscious condition at around 06:00pm where he was pronounced dead.

“According to the staff at Doctors hospital, Seguku, two men and a woman yet to be identified brought in the deceased and alleged he had slid and fell inside his bathroom, but as the emergency teams at the hospital were still observing the deceased, the trio fled the hospital premises,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the police are currently tracing them.

“We have obtained clues to aid in the investigations,” Oweyesigire added. “The body was transferred to the city mortuary for an autopsy. We will share details in the course of the investigations.”

According to Ahammed Ayub, officer media relations at Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, Kamoga has been the most senior human resource officer sitting at UNRA head offices in Nakawa. Currently, he had returned to Kampala from an upcountry assignment.

“He had just returned from an upcountry assignment of training other junior colleagues in the human resource department,” Ayub said. “We were shocked last evening when some of our colleagues received phone calls from the Doctor’s clinic informing us that he had died.”

He said some of the deceased’s colleagues talked to him yesterday at around 4pm about some office work before his death and he had no health issue which raises more suspicions that he was killed.

“We’re shocked by his death, because the man was okay, not heard complaining of any sickness or even pain, but police investigations will help us to know the real cause of our colleague’s death, may his soul rest in peace,” a sorrowful Ayub added.

