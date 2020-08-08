Police patrol knocks two dead in Isingiro

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police patrol has knocked dead two people riding on a motorcycle in Isingiro district.

The deceased have been identified as Alex Katutsi, a Boda boda rider and resident of Kitura cell Kagarama Sub County and Moses Tukundana, the Director Global Vocational Institute Isingiro.

The duo was knocked dead on Friday evening by a police patrol registration number UP 5510. Police have only identified the driver of the patrol van as Peter.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region Police Spokesperson, the vehicle was on routine patrol when the accident happened.

He says the accident occurred when the Boda boda rider made a U turn in the middle of the road that leads to Isingiro town council.

“The cause of the accident was reckless riding on the part of the Boda boda rider who made an abrupt U-turn in the middle of the road. Both the vehicle and motorcycle were heading to Kabingo Town council on Isingiro roa,” he said.

The deceased’s bodies were taken to Rwekubo Health Centre four for postmortem as inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Brenda Vanison, an eyewitness told Uganda Radio Network that the Boda boda rider was crossing the road when the speeding police patrol knocked him.

URN