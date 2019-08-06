Police officer arrested over missing gun

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyotera police are holding one of their own officers over a missing gun. The suspect is Willy Kasujja, a police officer attached to Kasasa Police post in Kyotera district.

He was picked up after his gun was reportedly stolen from him. Preliminary police investigations indicate that a Sub Machine Gun with 29 rounds was stolen from Kasujja’s home on Monday night.

According to Kasujja, he had gone to the nearby grocery shop to buy some items when his firearm was stolen. Kasujja says he found his house broken into and rifle and his electronic appliances missing.

Paul Kangave, the Southern Region Police Spokesperson has confirmed the incident, saying that police investigations into the matter have kicked off. He says Kasujja was picked up to help police investigations into the theft of the gun.

Kangave says Kasujja is likely to be charged with negligence when police investigations into the matter are completed. He has however, asked residents to stay calm, saying police will recover the missing gun.

Andrew Katumba, a resident of Kyotera town, says the theft of the firearm is likely to escalate insecurity in the area. He asks security agencies to do whatever it takes to recover the gun.

Rose Mwanje, another resident and trader, says the theft of the firearm has triggered fear among traders in Kyotera and the neighboring districts fearing that it could end up in wrong hands.

URN