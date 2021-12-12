Police in Mityana investigates death of another officer

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mityana District is investigating circumstances under which one of their officers died near his home on Saturday morning.

Patrick Nuwagaba, the Officer in Charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana District was found dead near his car that had been parked about 500 meters away from his home at Mayirye Village in Kakindu Sub County.

It is suspected that the Policeman died at around 2 am in what authorities believe is a suspicious car accident. The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Rachel Kawala said that investigations into the death have commenced and that the body of the deceased policeman was taken to Mityana Hospital for Postmortem.

“His car was involved in a suspicious accident. His body was found outside the car with a wound on the head. His gun was found near the body,” Kawala said.

Detectives at the scene of the crime said that the Nuwagaba was reportedly traveling from a wedding ceremony, about a kilometer away from where he died. Residents in the area where Nuwagaba was residing said that they heard gunshots at around 2 am when the officer is believed to have died.

“It was about 2 am when bullet sounds woke me up from sleep. I remained in the house but moments later, I heard people screaming outside that the OC was dead,” said a neighbor on condition of anonymity.

A police detective who also asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the public said they did not find any bloodstains in the deceased’s car.

“His body had a wound on the chin. We also found some shells near the body,” the policeman said.

The incident comes hardly a week after two policemen were on December 7 killed by suspected thugs. Corporal Alfred Oketch and Police Constable Moses Kigongo attached to Busunju Police Station in Mityana District were attacked by unknown assailants after they responded to a crime incident in Sebobo Sekanyonyi Sub-county.

The assailants hacked one of the police officers before disarming him.

Last month, a police officer in Soroti District was shot dead and his gun taken by unknown assailants. On October 16, 2021, a police officer was killed and two others were injured after suspected robbers raided a factory at Kigalama in Kassanda District along Mityana-Mubende road.

