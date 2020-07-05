Police deny LDUs killed Makerere University student at campus

Friends say Makerere student was respectful, humble preacher

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have denied reports that Local Defence Units (LDUs) clobbered a Makerere University student to death last week as they enforced the ongoing curfew.

Police told URN that according to their information, Emmanuel Tegu, a third year veterinary student of Makerere University was clobbered by a mob, that probably mistook him for a thief.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says police received information around 11pm – that is four hours past curfew time which is 7pm – last Sunday, from someone indicating that there was an incident of mob justice near Lumumba Hall in Makerere University.

In his statement, Onyango said, “The police officers went to the scene and found an unidentified person unconscious lying on the ground with several injuries. The police patrol vehicle arrived later and the victim was transported to Mulago Hospital for treatment.”

He argued that there are no LDUs deployed at Makerere University. “There is also fake news milling around that he was beaten by LDUs. No single LDU personnel is deployed at Makerere University. The security of the university is being managed by Police and private security firms,” Onyango stated.

Tegu, succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted on him.

Tegu breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday where he was rushed after reportedly being assaulted near Lumumba Hall nearly a week earlier. Initial reports indicated he was beaten by LDUs.

Several students have described the deceased as a person who was very committed to serving God. Luddie Kirabo, who fellowshiped with the deceased at Christ Hearts Church in Makerere, says Tegu would preach about God whenever he met fellow students.

“I didn’t know him so much and I was not so close to him but what I can tell you he was humble and always preached about God,” Kirabo said. Moses Ochieng, another student says Tegu was very promising and diligent, adding that it is very unfortunate that he died too soon.

“You left so soon Brother. You were such a promising Lad. Very respectful and diligent. All he needed to know was that there is a mission and he sure would avail himself for the work of the Ministry,” Ochieng said.

Our calls for details at his Christ Heart Church in Makerere were fruitless.

Ezra Byakutangaza, the Makerere University Guild Speaker, says there is very little information about the circumstances that led to Tegu’s attack that eventually cost his life.

“I have visited Makerere police station for an inquiry and they told me they responded to a mob beating someone. However, they found when people had escaped but the victim was in dire state. It is unfortunate that it happened when there were no students to witness the incident,” Byakutangaza said.

Other than International students who remained behind during the Covid19 lock down, several people including teaching and non-teaching staff stay on the campus.

At least 11 people have been shot dead or killed by security officers enforcing curfew and other Covid19 directives elswhere.

The murders have occurred in Wakiso, Jinja, Budaka, Kween, Mukono, Kasese, Kampala, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi.

URN