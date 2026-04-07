Platin Dinero: A rising artist keeping the Ugandan beat alive in Europe

London, UK | ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT | British Ugandan artist Platin Dinero is emerging as one of the most promising new voices in the international music landscape. Born in Mpigi and raised in Kampala, his sound reflects a fusion of Afrobeat, Reggaeton, Afropop, Pop and Dancehall, a blend shaped by both his cultural roots and his global perspective.

A defining influence in his early life was his grandmother, Muchala Kyaki, a highly respected headteacher known for transforming some of the region’s most successful schools, including Rwanga and Kizito. Her leadership, discipline and commitment to excellence left a lasting imprint on Platin, shaping the confidence, work ethic and purpose that now drive his artistic journey.

After moving to Kampala, Platin grew up in Makindye, a neighbourhood that exposed him to diverse sounds and cultures. His boarding school years further strengthened his character. He became a standout athlete, a prefect, and a leading trumpet performer in the school band, travelling to perform at major events and inter school competitions. These formative school experiences played a crucial role in developing his creativity, leadership and stage presence.

Platin completed his Primary Leaving Examinations in Mukono before eventually relocating to Europe, where he began recording professionally.

His debut single Blessed (2022) introduced his warm, melodic style, while Unforgettable (2023) marked his breakthrough, earning him recognition on Radio Airplay, Jango.com, and a Top 10 placement in the Mixtape Madness Competition 2023. He was also previously featured on PML Daily, further highlighting his rising influence and growing visibility within the Ugandan music landscape.

His artistic evolution has been shaped by meaningful collaborations and emotional transitions. The loss of his first major engineer, followed by the departure of another key producer, forced him to rebuild his sound more than once. Yet each chapter strengthened his identity. His collaboration on Crazy in a Dunia marked a new era, a vibrant, global track that quickly gained traction on TikTok and among international listeners.

With new releases such as Babyo and the upcoming Tropical, Platin Dinero continues to expand his sonic palette. His music is driven by emotion, rhythm and a desire to uplift listeners worldwide. As he develops new projects, he stands poised for a major breakthrough across global markets.