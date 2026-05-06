Buganda Premier ready to work with Uganda Media Centre

Kampala, Uganda | SARAH NANTEZA KYOBE & DAVID MUWONGE | Forty-two days after assuming leadership of the Uganda Media Centre, Alan Kasujja paid a courtesy visit to the Katikkiro of Buganda (Prime Minister) Charles Peter Mayiga, at Bulange, Mengo, on Wednesday, 6th May 2026. The visit marked the beginning of what will become a collaborative relationship aimed at enhancing development communication and promoting national unity.

Kasujja expressed his gratitude to the Katikkiro for accepting his request to visit and outlined the government’s vision of communicating prosperity and encouraging Ugandans to seize available opportunities, emphasising the importance of effective development communication.

He further commended the Katikkiro’s leadership, noting how initiatives like the Mwanyi Terimba Initiative exemplify impactful development communication that motivates and empowers communities.

With the political season concluded, Kasujja encouraged Ugandans to actively engage with government development projects, highlighting the opportunity for progress and prosperity.

He further remarked, “We know that there is a media centre here; the question for us is, how do we collaborate? How do we work together to make sure that that message is relayed not just in Buganda but also to the rest of the country?”

The Katikkiro warmly welcomed Kasujja and staff from the Media Centre, congratulating him on his recent appointment as executive director. He expressed confidence in Kasujja’s ability to excel, citing his extensive experience, notably with the BBC.

“We are ready to work with you, and I want you to succeed,” Katikkiro Mayiga remarked, reaffirming his commitment to collaboration.

The Katikkiro emphasized the importance of teamwork. “We need to work as a team and build active communication. That benefits all Ugandans.”

Mayiga urged Kasujja to prioritize messaging that strengthens national unity among Ugandans, regardless of their backgrounds.

“The Media Centre should teach us how to respect one another; that is very important because that is how we explain unity within a country. A united population makes huge strides in terms of social and economic advancement, and that’s your biggest task.”

He observed that although the government has numerous commendable initiatives, many are not adequately communicated to the public, limiting their reach and impact.

“The central government itself has plenty of programs and policies, but very few of those are known by the vast majority of Ugandans. It all comes down to communication.”

He called for more effective, coordinated communication strategies, especially through the press, highlighting the media’s critical role in informing communities nationwide.

“You know, communication is the vehicle by which we implement whatever programs we may have. We cannot be in every corner of the country.

I cannot be in every corner of the kingdom, however much I traverse it, but with effective communication, people get to understand the programs and the benefits they can derive from the programs,” he said.

The two leaders agreed to collaborate on initiatives to upskill journalists and improve information delivery, with the aim of better serving the Ugandan public.

Katikkiro Mayiga reaffirmed his confidence in Kasujja and encouraged him to deliver accurate, inspiring, and development-focused communication for the well-being and progress of society.