Petroleum authority unveils oil and gas talents register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans seeking employment in the nascent oil and gas sector can now apply online to the National Oil and gas Talents Register unveiled by Petroleum Authority of Uganda(PAU), Executive Director, Earnest Rubondo on Friday.

The register according to Dr Rubondo is aimed at registering all available human capital that may potentially work in the oil and gas sector. It is hoped that the register would be one of the ways to build the capacity of Uganda’s human resource in the oi and gas sector.

Rubondo says the register comes at an opportune moment with planned developments as Uganda prepares to join the oil producing countries club.

The planned infrastructure developments include the Tilenga and King Fisher Oil field in the Albertine Graben. There are preparations to construct the East African Crude Oi Pipeline. It is hoped that companies hoping to hire labor for the development stage of the oil pipe in will find the register ready.

The International Oil Companies will be required to consider those registered before hiring expatriates. The register according to Rubondo will also be accessible to employers in the oil and gas sector. The National Oil and Gas Talents Register was bench-marked from Canada one of the major global oil producing countries.

Petroleum Authority’s Director Technical Support Services, Peninah Ahebwa said it will take at least a month before one has applied is listed the on the register. She says it also provides information and job types and specification of opportunities available in the oil and gas sector.

Ahebwa says registration to the register is free to anyone who visits the Authority’s website.

Human resource management and recruitment are one of the hardest tasks for large-scale developments. With the register in place, Rubondo is optimistic that the skills registered for oil and gas sector are likely to be transferable to no oil sectors.

Oil and gas activities in Uganda are entering a critical stage as the country grows closer to first commercial oil production, more than ten years since the 6.5 billion barrels of reserves were discovered.

*****

URN