KISEKKA: Person who ordered Kagezi killing was driving a Govt vehicle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, a man who was convicted of the murder of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Kagezi Namazzi, has revealed that the person who hired them to kill Kagezi was driving a government vehicle.

Kisekka was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday by the High Court’s International Division after striking a plea deal with the DPP for a lighter punishment. He then opted to turn prosecution witness and testified against his former co-suspects, John Kibuuka, John Masajjage, and Nasur Abudallah Mugonole.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Kisekka revealed that Kibuuka approached him with a $200,000 deal to kill Kagezi, whom he described as a “judge” who is interfering in Muslim cases. Initially, Kisekka claimed he didn’t know who had instructed or financed Kagezi’s murder.

However, under cross-examination by defense lawyer Elizabeth Nampola, Kisekka disclosed that Kibuuka informed him the person who paid for the mission was known only as “Nixon.”

Kisekka stated he had never met Nixon but had seen him meeting Kibuuka at Kalerwe two days before the murder. According to Kisekka, Nixon was driving a government vehicle.

Kisekka pinned Kibuuka for brokering the deal and paying each killer sh500,000 as a deposit. However, he claimed he never received the $200,000 payment.

The prosecution presented additional witnesses, including eyewitness Ssewankabo Ssekimpi, who witnessed the shooting, and scenes of crime officer Okello Michael Jackson, who took photographs of the crime scene. The photographs were tendered in court as exhibits.

The judges hearing the case are Dr. Andrew Bashaija, Joyce Kavuma, Duncan Gaswagga and Richard Wejuli Wabwire.

The prosecution is accusing Kibuuka, Masajjagge and Nasur Abudallah Mugonole of terrorism and the subsequent murder of Kagezi on March 30th 2015.

It has taken investigators and prosecutors around eight years to arraign the suspected killers in court.

