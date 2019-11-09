Peoples Gov’t to petition ICC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Peoples Government plans to petition the International Criminal Court ICC against President Yoweri Museveni for allegedly committing crimes against humanity.

Addressing the media on Friday, at their offices on Katonga road, the Peoples Government Deputy President Erias Lukwago says that President Museveni in his individual capacity should answer cases related to suppression, torture and extrajudicial killings.

According to the Rome Statute, crimes against humanity include murder, extermination, enslavement, torture, enforced disappearance of persons and imprisonment among others.

Lukwago cites the brutality against members of the opposition, the attack on Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace in Kasese town which led to the death of more than 100 people, the invasion of the Parliament by the army during the age limit debate and the rampant kidnaps and murders in the country.

Lukwago says that they decided to seek redress from the ICC because of the alleged incompetence of the Directorate of Public Prosecution- DPP.

Lukwago says they will seek signatures from at least two million Ugandans across the country starting Tuesday to support the petition.

Cases at the ICC are initiated either by a state that is signatory to the Hague based court, the United Nation Security Council UNSC or the ICC prosecutor. All petitions initiated by other than UNSC or member state of the ICC have to go through the prosecutor who determines if there is a case to pursue before forwarding the file to court seeking leave to investigate the matter.

URN