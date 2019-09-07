People power mobilizers arrested in Kaabong

Kaabong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kaabong has detained a group of politicians belonging to People Power, a political outfit led by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

The four mobilizers had travelled to Kaabong in a salon car full of Red Berets; the People Power trademark hats, to drum up support for Judith Adyaka Nalibe, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate in the ongoing parliamentary campaigns.

Nalibe is tussling with Christine Nakwang Tubo of the National Resistance Movement- NRM for the seat that fell vacant when the area MP opted to represent the newly created Karenga district.

Kaabong District Police Commander Gerald Gubira said that the presence of the group was a threat to peaceful campaigns in Kaabong since they neither registered nor informed the security team about their intentions.

Kaabong Resident District Commissioner John Rex Achilla says the team was asked to leave the district voluntarily after the police interogation.

He explained that although his office respects multi-party democracy, the presence and intention of the People Power political outfit remains unclear. He adds that People Power is not registered as a political party in the area and cannot enjoy political space in Kaabong.

Joel Senyonyi, the People Power spokesman says police actions in Kaabong were uncalled for since it is part of an ongoing campaign in the district.

The elections for the new Woman MP of Kaabong is slated for September 26, 2019.

URN