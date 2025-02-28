Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo set for May 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The highly anticipated 9th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 and the “Tell Your Story – Explore Uganda” campaign has been launched in Kampala this week. This premier tourism and travel trade show will take place from 21st to 24th May 2025, at the state-of-the-art Speke Resort and Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda.

This year’s expo under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” aims to bring together tourism stakeholders, international buyers, investors and media representatives to experience the diverse offerings of Uganda’s tourism sector.

The “Tell Your Story – Explore Uganda” Campaign is a storytelling initiative that encourages Ugandans to share their most captivating tourism experiences through videos, photos and written content.

‘’POATE 2025 is a key milestone in our journey towards achieving the tenfold growth strategy. This strategy is a vision we have set to increase tourism’s contribution to the world. We want to increase tourism’s contribution to our GDP by ten times or 25 times in the coming years,” said Doreen S. Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism at the launch.

The launch was organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA), together with its agencies including the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute, Uganda Wildlife Research and Training Institute, Uganda Museum and the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre in partnership with Talent Africa Group.

Lilly Ajarova, UTB CEO said, ‘’POATE has grown into Uganda’s premium tourism and business networking event, bringing together industry stakeholders, international tourism hosted buyers, investors and media representatives on one platform. It serves as a vital bridge connecting Uganda’s tourism offerings with the world, and collaboration, investment opportunities and meaningful partnership.

The 2025 edition will host 70 selected international buyers, over 5,000 trade visitors, and a diverse range of exhibitors from around the world, enabling robust Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) interactions.

Sudir supports POATE

Dr. Sudir Ruparelia, the Proprietor of Speke Resort Munyonyo and Conventional Center, revealed, ‘’The economy has experienced significant growth leading to an increased demand for larger venues to host international conferences. In response to this need, a joint venture was established between the government of Uganda and our organization. The collaboration aimed to build a state-of-the-art convention center to accommodate high-profile events, including the Non-Aligned Nations – China – South Conference, which took place in January 2024.”

‘’A well-developed convention center attracts a variety of conferences, contributing positively to the country’s GDP. Visitors often travel to Uganda for these conferences, but their journey doesn’t end there. Many extend their stay to explore the country’s rich wildlife and natural beauty. This extended travel benefits the entire economy, reaching even the farmers who provide the food consumed by conference-goers and tourists.”