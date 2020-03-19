Parliament calls for audit of police, prisons facilities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the House Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to carry out an audit of police stations and prisons across the country.

Kadaga’s directive followed a heated debate by Members of Parliament concerning the poor state of cell facilities in police as well as congestion and continued to use the bucket system in Prisons.

The debate followed a matter of national importance raised by Rukungiri Woman MP Betty Muzanira concerning the welfare of female prison inmates and suspects. She said that cells lack necessities with female suspects in police cells locked up with juveniles.

She also said that most detention facilities in Uganda are not suitable for housing detainees also noting challenges in providing food, water and other necessities such as hygiene, sanitation and bedding.

Muzanira demanded an explanation from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the situation in the detention facilities.

After Muzanira’s submission, a section of MPs expressed concern about the ‘bucket system’ used in prisons saying it is an out-dated method which is unhygienic. They also highlighted poor ventilation.

Kadaga also expressed surprise that the bucket system is still in use despite an earlier affirmation to parliament by the government that it had been phased out.

Arua Municipality MP Kassiano narrated his experience in police cells and prison saying that the hygiene is wanting and the bucket system is still much in use.

Kadaga ruled that before the Internal Affairs Minister presents a statement on the floor of parliament, the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs should carry out an audit on police and prisons facilities.

