Joint US – Ugandan committee to steer multi-billion dollar health support

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The governments of the United States and Uganda held the first meeting of the new Joint Health Steering Committee to oversee implementation of their five-year $2.3 billion Health Memorandum of Understanding signed last December.

Co-chaired by the U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp and Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, the Joint Health Steering Committee (JHSC) serves as the principal governance mechanism for the intended co-investment of more than $1.7 billion from the United States and $577 million from Uganda.

The onvestment focuses on combating infectious diseases including malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and polio, while improving maternal and child health, strengthening Ugandan health systems for global health security, and building institutional and workforce capacity to foster greater Ugandan self-reliance.

A statement released on Friday says JHSC aims to oversee successful execution of the MOU Implementation Plan. The Plan will provide a detailed trajectory for the $410 million in U.S. health assistance in the first year, Uganda’s co-investment, and rapidly expands implementation through the intended government-to-government agreement to advance long-term sustainability.

JHSC will provide strategic oversight, ensure accountability, and align programs with national priorities and applicable US and Ugandan laws.

“The Committee underscores the strategic importance of this partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador Popp. “It advances the Trump Administration’s America First Global Health Strategy by addressing disease threats at their source, strengthening bilateral cooperation, promoting American innovation, and building sustainable local health systems that can graduate to self-sufficiency.”

Minister Aceng emphasized Uganda’s commitment thus: “This partnership represents Uganda’s determination to build a sustainable, resilient health system that serves all Ugandans. Through the Joint Health Steering Committee, we will ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with our National Development Plan IV and Vision 2040.”

Key functions of the Joint Health Steering Committee include setting strategic direction and ensuring policy alignment with Uganda’s national health priorities and applicable U.S. and Ugandan laws.

The key focus areas listed include ensuring funding reaches frontline health workers and that there are adequate supplies in health facilities. They will also establish data systems to monitor epidemiology, service delivery, supply chains.

At the meeting, officials from both governments were urged to recognize that success will be measured not only by disease-specific outcomes, but by sustained improvements in national systems, institutional capacity, and community health.