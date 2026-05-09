Kalangala Woman MP by-election set for June 24

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the roadmap for the by-election of the District Woman Member of Parliament for Kalangala District. According to the program signed by the EC Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, residents of the Ssese Islands will head to the polls on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The seat fell vacant following the untimely death of the incumbent and MP-elect, Hellen Nakimuli, who passed away on April 19, 2026, due to complications from a simple surgical procedure. Nakimuli, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP), had secured re-election in the January 2026 general elections.

In the program released, the electoral process kicked off immediately, with a stakeholders’ meeting and press briefing on Friday.

The update of the National Voters’ Register at the parish level will take place from May 11t to 13 which also marks the final cut-off date for registration and transfer of voting locations within the district.

In the roadmap, the register will be displayed at polling stations across Kalangala from May 20th to 29th to allow for scrutiny and corrections.

Potential successors will be officially nominated on June 10th and 11th, 2026, at the Kalangala District Headquarters, and the nominated candidates will have an intensive 11-day window to campaign, running from June 12th to June 22nd before polls on June 24, 2026.

In the press release, Justice Byabakama urged all stakeholders in Kalangala including political parties, civil society, and the electorate to participate actively and adhere to the established guidelines to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.

Several political figures and parties already begun positioning themselves to fill the vacancy left by the late Hellen Nakimuli. They include Nakimuli’s sister, Irene Nampala, endorsed by the family to contest for the position and continue managing the Nakimuli Development Foundation.She is expected to face competition from several contenders, including Aidah Nabayiga, the NRM flagbearer and Nakimuli’s closest challenger in the last polls.

As the party that held the seat, the National Unity Platform- NUP is expected to field a candidate to maintain their presence in the Ssese Islands. While an official flagbearer has not yet been named, party sources indicate they are vetting local leaders who worked closely with the late “Mama Kalangala” to ensure continuity of her community programs.

The FDC Party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat told journalists on Monday that the party will field a candidate, depending on the outcome of their consultations.

There are also other professional women from the civil society and education sectors within the islands who have shown interest in joining the race, but are yet to come out openly to declare openly.