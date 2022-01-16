Parents storm Kawempe after school fire outbreak

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parents stormed New Crest Junior at Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division on Saturday demanding to meet their children following a fire outbreak that gutted the girl’s dormitory.

The Parents started arriving at the school on foot, with Boda Boda motorcycles and private vehicles demanding that the school opens its gates to allow them to see their children physically.

Four pupils died in the fire that gutted one of the girl’s dormitories at around 3 am on Saturday morning. The victims have been identified as Tena Denge, Bashira Nabawesi, and Julian Nakalanzi, all in primary one, and 7-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.

Three other pupils who sustained injuries were evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital, Kawempe Division where they received first aid before being transferred to Mulago National Referral hospital.

At first, the gatekeepers and policemen insisted that no parent was going to be allowed in for security purposes as more parents continued arriving each passing minute pleading to see their children.

However, they were overpowered by the parents and residents who forced themselves inside the school premises in search of their children.

Stella Nandaula, a sister to Nakalanzi, broke down in tears when she was told that her young sister had perished in the fire.

Peter Omoding, another parent with two pupils in primary five class, says he lost his mind when he learned about the fire outbreak and all he wanted was to physically confirm that his children were safe. He faults the Ministry of Education for rushing to reopen schools without carrying out inspections.

Lukyamunzi Toney, one of the school neighbors, says that the police fire brigade delayed arriving at the school because the school management and residents did not have the contacts.

Although the school management declined to comment on the incident, one of the teachers said that a team from UMEME visited the school and ruled out electricity as the cause of the fire.

“The school called the UMEME team that checked out our meter, and climbed the poll, but no problem was found up there. So I can’t really say much really we’re still waiting for the report from the police about the cause of the fire,” the teacher said.

Earlier Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that three teachers have recorded statements as the investigations into the cause of the fire continues.

