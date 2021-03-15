Panic as stray elephants invade Kitgum district

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

At least 20 stray elephants from Kidepo National Game Park have reportedly invaded Orom Sub County destroying crop gardens and injuring people.

Qirino Olum, the Orom Sub County LC III Chairperson told the Uganda Radio Network in an interview over the weekend that the elephants have been in the area for a week now.

He noted that the animals have destroyed several hectares of crop gardens and injured a woman critically injured. She was rushed to Kalongo Hospital on Friday evening.

He identified the most affected villages as Lulwa, Lulia, Kurumuk and Pikao, all in Orom Sub County in Kitgum District.

Richard Oyet lost 8 hectares of crops including sorghum, cassava and peas to the elephant invasion in just two days.

Bashir Hangi, the Public Relations Officer of Uganda Wild Life Authority, says that they have not received any information about the stray animals in Kitgum District.

He however, says the authority is exploring ways of finding a permanent solution to the problem.

“We don’t celebrate when wild animals destroy crops because it hurts our food security but we are yet to find a permanent solution,” Hangi added.

