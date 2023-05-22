Panic as strange flies invade Madi-Okollo district

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A plague of unusual flies has infested Madi Okollo district in the West Nile region, prompting panic among the local population. The tiny, black flies have primarily invaded Pawor and Okollo sub-counties over the past two months.

According to residents in the affected areas, the flies predominantly target the legs and arms, leaving behind blood and causing itchiness similar to the symptoms of scabies.

Isaac Atriga, a resident of Mubanda Village in Pawor Sub-county, attests that the flies are most active during morning and evening.

Despite their attempts to inform district officials about the issue, no action has been taken.

Anguzu Crispus, the pastor of Mubanda Church of Uganda in Pawor Sub-county, reports that many locals now fear going to their farms in the morning to avoid being bitten by these peculiar flies.

Delilah Abaliru, another affected individual, describes the situation as unbearable, particularly for women who are more vulnerable due to their attire.

Scovia Achan, the female councilor representing Pawor Sub-county, believes the flies originated from the Wadelai area in Pakwach district. Achan emphasizes the severity of the situation, as the flies have infiltrated all the parishes in the sub-county.

Meanwhile, Andrean Etole, the Vector Control Officer for Madi Okollo district, states that investigations are underway to identify the peculiar flies causing distress among residents.

In the midst of this crisis, Swaib Toko, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Madi Okollo, urges the locals to remain calm while district health officials devise strategies to eliminate the troublesome flies.

