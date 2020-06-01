Pallisa police commander’s vehicle knocks dead boda boda rider

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda boda rider has been knocked dead by a speeding vehicle during an accident in Pallisa district.

The accident involving a boda boda and a Rav4 vehicle registration number UAS 143C allegedly belonging to the Pallisa District Commander Daina Namisango took place on Sunday.

According to information from residents, the accident occurred at around 5:00 pm at Kerekerni village. The vehicle was reportedly under road test by a mechanic whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The Pallisa District Police Commander Daina Namisango has declined to comment on the matter and referred our reporter to the Regional Police Commander.

Cyrus Omara, the Bukedi North Regional Police Commander confirmed to Uganda Radio Network -URN that the Vehicle belonged to the DPC but did not divulge details on the matter.

“They have not given me a full report on the matter yet because am not around, but what I know is that the vehicle that was involved in the accident is for the DPC. I will get clear information later in the day and give it to you,” said Omara.

URN