Padiha Town Council LCI executive member killed

ZOMBO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified people have killed a prominent elder, Nason Ocokuru, 50, who doubled as an executive member of the LCI in Coramara Cell, Paidha town council, Zombo district.

Ocokuru’s body was discovered in a pool of blood near Zingili stream in Macwere cell, Omua Ward, on Saturday. It is believed that the assailants waylaid the deceased during the wee hours of while he was alone.

Collins Iwutung, the LCI chairperson of Coramara cell, says that Ocokuru was allegedly killed while returning from a funeral in Awora, Paidha Sub-county.

Joyce Kayeny, the female councillor for Omua Ward, condemned the incident, calling for adherence to the rule of law.

A police team from the Paidha Central Police station visited the victim’s family, called for calm, and promised thorough investigations.

*****

URN