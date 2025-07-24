Over 200 suspected criminals arrested in KMP operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 226 suspected members of criminal gangs that have been terrorising various parts of the Kampala Metropolitan Area have been arrested in three-day separate operations.

The suspects, mostly youths aged 15-25, have been apprehended in ongoing joint operations between the police and UPDF in various parts of Kampala Metropolitan Areas since Monday night.

On Tuesday night, 23 suspects were picked from Wampewo, Punjan, along the Centenary Park stretch all along the Jinja road in Kampala.

Police said these individuals have been waylaying and robbing people on their way to work or in their residences.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspected criminals could target motorists and pedestrians, engage in crimes such as pickpocketing and snatching phones from vehicles during traffic jams.

“Eleven suspects are being held at Jinja Road Police Station, pending screening and interviews. They face charges of being a public nuisance, and some may participate in identification parades to link them to specific crimes,” Onyango said.

Another 24 suspected thugs were apprehended in Namuyenge, Nabuti, and Banjo zones in Mukono district on Monday night. Police said the group is linked to opium use, waylaying, and robberies, and is currently being held at Mukono and Seeta Police stations.

167 suspects were apprehended in the Central Business District, specifically in areas such as Kiseka, Nakasero, Old Taxi Park, and Kampala Road, during Monday night’s operations.

11 more suspects are being held at Nansana Police Station after being apprehended in known hotspot areas, and were found with exhibits including opium, leading to charges of narcotics possession.

“These operations aim to restore safety and security in Kampala and surrounding areas through continuous intelligence-led and community-supported efforts. These operations are part of a broader strategy to tackle urban crime and improve public safety.” Onyango added

****

URN