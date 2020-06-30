Over 100 motorcycles impounded In Kabarole district

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 110 motorcycles have been impounded in Kabarole district after their owners were found defying COVID-19 control measures.

According to the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, Vincent Twesige, some of the motorcycles were found carrying passengers in contradiction of the presidential directive on operations of motorcycles, while others were found on the road during the night curfew time and overcrowding. According to the President Motorcycles are only restricted to carrying luggage and not passengers.

Twesigye says that the motorcycles were impounded during a three-day joint security operation mounted by the police force and Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces – UPDF. Twesige adds that similar operations are going to be carried out throughout the whole region.

Kabarole Resident District Commissioner –RDC Steven Asiimwe who also doubles as the Chairperson of the COVID-19 district task force, says that the impounded motorcycles will not be released until the pandemic is over, to reduce their threat to the community.

All motorcycles are currently parked at Fort Portal Central Police Station.

URN