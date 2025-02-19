Otunnu to Museveni: Leave politics aside and consider Besigye’s health

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Dr Olara Otunnu has called on President Yoweri Museveni to allow Rtd Col. Dr Kiiza Besigye access better medication outside the prison confinement. Otunnu’s call comes amidst concerns surrounding Besigye’s health after he was rushed from Luzira Prison to a private clinic in Bugolobi on Sunday.

The veteran opposition politician’s frail looks during a court appearance at Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court last week purportedly due to a hunger strike stirred mixed concerns over his health. He has been on remand at Luzira Upper Prison since November last year and faces charges of treachery and unlawful possession of firearms slapped on him by the Military court.

Dr. Otunnu told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Monday that President Museveni should leave aside politics and consider allowing Dr. Besigye to get better medical treatment in freedom but not in captivity. Otunnu said the President should reflect and ponder from deep inside himself an element of humanity, which is much needed now to release Dr. Besigye from jail.

He noted that Besigye’s deteriorating health should not be seen as a political issue, but rather as a societal concern reflecting the state of Uganda. Otunnu equally expressed concerns on the continued detention of Dr. Besigye even after the Supreme Court ruling that banned trial of civilians in the military court.

Otunnu joins a growing list of prominent Ugandan leaders who have expressed concerns on the Besigye’s ill health and his controversial continued detention at Luzira Prison. Over the weekend during the 48th anniversary of St Janani Luwum in Mucwini Sub-county in Kitgum District, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Kaziimba Mugalu asked the government to consider Besigye’s health and also extend to him forgiveness.

“In that spirit of peace and forgiveness, as we remember Luwum, I pray that we promote peace, dialogue, and forgiveness, even to those who really need our prayers, like Dr. Kizza Besigye and other politicians where we need to consider their health conditions and extend forgiveness, as we remember Luwum the peacemaker” said Archbishop Kaziimba.

Archbishop Kaziimba noted that there is a need to promote peace and unity especially at a time that the election period approaches arguing that “We should not lose our humanism in wanting to be elected or to win elections”

The four-time presidential candidate has been Museveni’s critic over the years and has been in and out of jail over a number of controversial charges. Besides the current military charges, Dr Besigye is also facing charges of inciting violence stemming from stems from a June 14, 2022, protest against the skyrocketing prices of goods.

****

URN