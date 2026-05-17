One-month countdown: World Cup preparations gather pace

MEXICO CITY | Xinhua | With one month remaining before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Mexico City, organizers across the three host countries are finalizing stadium preparations and security planning, while teams monitor injuries ahead of squad selections.

The June 11-July 19 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, with matches in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Here are some of the key talking points as the buildup enters its final stretch.

STADIUMS

Host cities are racing to ensure match venues and key infrastructure are ready for the tournament.

At Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, crews face a tight schedule to remove temporary facilities used for this month’s Formula One Grand Prix and adapt the complex to FIFA requirements, while workers in New Jersey are installing a temporary grass pitch over MetLife Stadium’s artificial surface.

In Mexico City, renovation work continues at Estadio Azteca, which is due to stage the opening match on June 11. The stadium has faced legal and operational complications linked to its refurbishment – notably a dispute over luxury box access rights and construction delays – although organizers continue to say it will be ready in time.

Mexico City International Airport is also still undergoing redevelopment ahead of the tournament, with authorities saying last month that work was about 70% complete.

TICKET SALES

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended ticket prices after seats for the final in New Jersey were listed for more than two million U.S. dollars on the governing body’s resale platform.

“If somebody buys a ticket for the final for two million dollars I will personally bring him a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience,” Infantino told reporters earlier this month.

He said the resale listings did not reflect the original ticket prices and argued FIFA’s pricing was consistent with other major sporting events in the United States.

FIFA has not provided a recent update on overall ticket sales, although it released additional batches of tickets in April and May through “last-minute sales” phases. Secondary market data shows tickets remain available for many matches.

SECURITY

Security planning has intensified across the three host countries in recent months.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in March that nearly 100,000 security personnel would be deployed across Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey during the tournament, with authorities increasing patrols around airports, hotels and fan zones.

Canada’s public safety ministry announced additional funding in April for World Cup security preparations, including support for policing, border management and emergency coordination in host cities.

The ministry said up to 145 million Canadian dollars (105 million U.S. dollars) would be made available to support safety and security operations during the tournament.

In the United States, federal agencies are continuing to coordinate preparations through the White House task force established for the World Cup.

IRAN

Iran’s football federation has confirmed the country will take part in the competition despite questions over entry requirements for some players and officials.

The federation said it had asked the United States, Canada and Mexico to guarantee visas, security and respectful treatment for Iranian players, officials and national symbols.

Iranian officials have also sought assurances that players and staff who completed mandatory military service with the Revolutionary Guard would be allowed to enter the host countries without difficulty.

Infantino has previously said Iran would play in the tournament as scheduled.

Iran has been drawn in Group G and is due to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. It will then face Belgium at the same venue on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

INJURIES

Teams are monitoring the fitness of key players before FIFA’s June 2 deadline for final World Cup squads.

Federations must first submit preliminary lists of between 35 and 55 names, including four goalkeepers, before selecting final squads of between 23 and 26.

Injuries have already ruled several high-profile players out of the tournament, with Brazil hit particularly hard. Defender Eder Militao and forward Rodrygo will miss out with knee injuries, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains a doubt because of a recurring hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer Neymar is still trying to regain fitness after a series of injuries that have kept him out of the national team since October 2023.

France forward Hugo Ekitike and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons will also miss the tournament with Achilles and knee injuries, respectively.

Others are battling to be fit for the competition. Spain winger Lamine Yamal and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah are nursing hamstring injuries but are expected to be ready in time, while France striker Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after a muscle injury. ■